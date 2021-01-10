Newton (NEW) Market Capitalization Tops $6.62 Million

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 2.9% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Newton has traded 7.8% higher against the US dollar. Newton has a total market cap of $6.62 million and $517,389.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Newton coin can currently be bought for $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi Global, Hotbit and Huobi Korea.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002527 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000828 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $9.39 or 0.00023714 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $43.02 or 0.00108636 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 14.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $247.06 or 0.00623861 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230269 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.70 or 0.00054808 BTC.

Newton Coin Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . Newton’s official website is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Huobi Global, Huobi Korea and Hotbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Newton using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

