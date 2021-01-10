Newton (NEW) Price Hits $0.0003 on Major Exchanges

Newton (CURRENCY:NEW) traded down 4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Newton has traded up 1.8% against the dollar. Newton has a total market capitalization of $6.45 million and $822,495.00 worth of Newton was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton coin can currently be bought for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi Korea, Hotbit and Huobi Global.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002637 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.17 or 0.00024189 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.88 or 0.00110426 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.98 or 0.00068487 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.46 or 0.00235868 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.28 or 0.00061384 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,353.35 or 0.87935480 BTC.

Newton Profile

Newton’s genesis date was October 11th, 2018. Newton’s total supply is 98,823,661,261 coins and its circulating supply is 20,571,994,592 coins. Newton’s official Twitter account is @newton_project . The official website for Newton is www.newtonproject.org

Newton Coin Trading

Newton can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Huobi Korea and Huobi Global. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Newton should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Newton using one of the exchanges listed above.

