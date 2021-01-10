Nexo Price Reaches $0.61 on Major Exchanges (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Nexo has traded up 0% against the US dollar. Nexo has a total market capitalization of $340.02 million and $9.78 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexo coin can now be bought for about $0.61 or 0.00001642 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $15.48 or 0.00041874 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.87 or 0.00005054 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 13.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000200 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.25 or 0.00035840 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $118.70 or 0.00321047 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1,398.90 or 0.03783680 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00014005 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002704 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00014767 BTC.

Nexo Profile

NEXO is a coin. It was first traded on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 coins. The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nexo is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

According to CryptoCompare, “The NEXO platform allows users to lend and request loans backed by cryptocurrency. NEXO (NEXO) is an ERC20 compliant token in the Ethereum network. “

Buying and Selling Nexo

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

