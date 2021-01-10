Nexo Reaches Market Capitalization of $355.14 Million (NEXO)

Nexo (CURRENCY:NEXO) traded 2.5% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Nexo has a total market cap of $355.14 million and approximately $9.39 million worth of Nexo was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Nexo has traded 2.2% lower against the US dollar. One Nexo token can now be purchased for about $0.63 or 0.00001595 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Stocks.Exchange, DDEX, Bancor Network and Bitbns.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002517 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000838 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.48 or 0.00023850 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.39 or 0.00109131 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 8.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $253.48 or 0.00637568 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.68 or 0.00233123 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.00 or 0.00055337 BTC.

Nexo Profile

Nexo launched on April 29th, 2018. Nexo’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,000,011 tokens. Nexo’s official message board is medium.com/nexo . Nexo’s official Twitter account is @NexoFinance and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nexo is /r/nexo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nexo’s official website is nexo.io

Nexo Token Trading

Nexo can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bancor Network, Mercatox, Stocks.Exchange, YoBit, Bitbns, DDEX, Hotbit, Fatbtc, HitBTC and Allbit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nexo directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nexo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nexo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

