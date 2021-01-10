NEXT Hits Market Capitalization of $14.68 Million (NET)

NEXT (CURRENCY:NET) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on January 10th. NEXT has a total market cap of $14.68 million and $45,976.00 worth of NEXT was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, NEXT has traded up 31.9% against the dollar. One NEXT token can now be bought for approximately $0.36 or 0.00001015 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Coinbit and Livecoin.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00444616 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003743 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0091 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 56.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0113 or 0.00000032 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 16.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0132 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0644 or 0.00000180 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00003117 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 11.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00003006 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 20.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0884 or 0.00000248 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 13.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0736 or 0.00000206 BTC.

NEXT Profile

NEXT (NET) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NEXT’s total supply is 116,503,818 tokens and its circulating supply is 40,491,818 tokens. NEXT’s official Twitter account is @NetcoinNET . NEXT’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

Buying and Selling NEXT

NEXT can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinbit and Livecoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NEXT directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NEXT should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NEXT using one of the exchanges listed above.

