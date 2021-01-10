NextDAO Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.48 Million (NAX)

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, NextDAO has traded up 7.3% against the U.S. dollar. One NextDAO token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC on major exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.48 million and approximately $221,797.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

NextDAO Token Profile

NextDAO’s total supply is 1,765,996,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,725,764,272 tokens. The official message board for NextDAO is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . NextDAO’s official website is nextdao.io/en

NextDAO Token Trading

NextDAO can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NextDAO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

