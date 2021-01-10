Nexus Hits Market Capitalization of $23.14 Million (NXS)

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded 15.7% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Nexus has a total market capitalization of $23.14 million and approximately $1.00 million worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can currently be purchased for about $0.33 or 0.00000834 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nexus has traded up 48.1% against the US dollar.

Nexus Coin Profile

Nexus (CRYPTO:NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Nexus is nexus.io. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

