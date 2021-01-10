Nexus (NXS) 24 Hour Volume Tops $349,346.00

Nexus (CURRENCY:NXS) traded down 19.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Nexus has traded 36.7% higher against the dollar. Nexus has a market capitalization of $20.26 million and $349,346.00 worth of Nexus was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nexus coin can now be bought for approximately $0.29 or 0.00000802 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Nexus

Nexus (NXS) is a PoW/nPoS coin that uses the SHA3 hashing algorithm. It launched on September 23rd, 2014. Nexus’ total supply is 69,361,660 coins. The Reddit community for Nexus is /r/nexusearth and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nexus’ official website is nexus.io. Nexus’ official Twitter account is @NxsEarth and its Facebook page is accessible here.

