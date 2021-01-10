NFTLootBox (LOOT) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $36,485.00

NFTLootBox (CURRENCY:LOOT) traded down 16.6% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NFTLootBox token can currently be bought for about $12.30 or 0.00033272 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. NFTLootBox has a total market cap of $277,996.80 and $36,485.00 worth of NFTLootBox was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, NFTLootBox has traded up 31.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get NFTLootBox alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002703 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000819 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $8.86 or 0.00023974 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $41.18 or 0.00111384 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $23.68 or 0.00064047 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00241908 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $22.65 or 0.00061250 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $32,641.60 or 0.88287621 BTC.

NFTLootBox Profile

NFTLootBox’s total supply is 40,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 22,599 tokens. NFTLootBox’s official website is nftlootbox.com . NFTLootBox’s official message board is nftlootbox.medium.com

Buying and Selling NFTLootBox

NFTLootBox can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFTLootBox directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NFTLootBox should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFTLootBox using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for NFTLootBox Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NFTLootBox and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.