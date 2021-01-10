NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.45 Billion

Wall Street brokerages predict that NGL Energy Partners LP (NYSE:NGL) will announce sales of $1.45 billion for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have made estimates for NGL Energy Partners’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.32 billion to $1.62 billion. NGL Energy Partners posted sales of $2.23 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 35%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th.

On average, analysts expect that NGL Energy Partners will report full-year sales of $5.02 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $4.88 billion to $5.19 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $6.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $6.17 billion to $7.03 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow NGL Energy Partners.

NGL Energy Partners (NYSE:NGL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 9th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.07). The firm had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. NGL Energy Partners had a negative return on equity of 3.51% and a negative net margin of 5.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.26) earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on NGL shares. ValuEngine raised shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 2nd. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on shares of NGL Energy Partners from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of NGL Energy Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. NGL Energy Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.39.

NGL stock opened at $2.79 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $359.27 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 2.89. The company has a current ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.60. NGL Energy Partners has a 12 month low of $1.15 and a 12 month high of $12.08. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $2.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.54.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its holdings in NGL Energy Partners by 245.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 71,348 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 50,667 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 458,989 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,652,000 after buying an additional 40,789 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 167.1% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 295,547 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,153,000 after buying an additional 184,877 shares during the last quarter. Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in NGL Energy Partners in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in NGL Energy Partners by 45.6% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,921 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $83,000 after buying an additional 6,557 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.26% of the company’s stock.

NGL Energy Partners Company Profile

NGL Energy Partners LP engages in the crude oil logistics, water solutions, and liquids and refined products businesses. The company's Crude Oil Logistics segment purchases crude oil from producers and marketers, and transports it to refineries for resale at pipeline injection stations, storage terminals, barge loading facilities, rail facilities, refineries, and other trade hubs; and provides storage, terminaling, and pipeline transportation services.

