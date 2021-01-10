Nimiq (NIM) Price Up 23.4% Over Last Week

Nimiq (CURRENCY:NIM) traded down 3% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last week, Nimiq has traded up 23.4% against the dollar. Nimiq has a total market capitalization of $43.63 million and approximately $2.43 million worth of Nimiq was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nimiq coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0061 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $38,642.76 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,302.50 or 0.03370623 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $171.91 or 0.00444877 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 20% higher against the dollar and now trades at $600.68 or 0.01554432 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $176.38 or 0.00456442 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00003461 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $93.04 or 0.00240776 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 14.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.63 or 0.00022327 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded down 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008782 BTC.

About Nimiq

NIM is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Argon2id

hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 6th, 2017. Nimiq’s total supply is 7,877,420,865 coins and its circulating supply is 7,133,670,865 coins. Nimiq’s official Twitter account is @nimiq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Nimiq is /r/Nimiq and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Nimiq is nimiq.com. The official message board for Nimiq is medium.com/nimiq-network.

According to CryptoCompare, “Nimiq is a browser-based blockchain & ecosystem Written in Javascript ES6 designed to make cryptocurrency easier for the end-user. Using WebRTC and WebSocket connections, Nimiq's ecosystem native to the web, allowing users to sync in seconds and to mine directly from the browser. The NIM token was rebranded from the NET and it's the native token that powers the Nimiq Blockchain. Regarding the block reward reduction, it starts with 4965 NIM and is reduced in a curved fashion proportional to the block height and remaining Nimiq supply. The reward remains constant once a certain block height is reached. “

Nimiq Coin Trading

Nimiq can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nimiq directly using US dollars.

