Niobium Coin Market Capitalization Tops $261,053.28 (NBC)

Niobium Coin (CURRENCY:NBC) traded flat against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Niobium Coin has a market capitalization of $261,053.28 and $10.00 worth of Niobium Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Niobium Coin has traded 10.9% lower against the US dollar. One Niobium Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0042 or 0.00000011 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $16.44 or 0.00043377 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005138 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 14% against the dollar and now trades at $14.74 or 0.00038887 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,526.01 or 0.04027050 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $124.37 or 0.00328200 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002640 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.53 or 0.00014581 BTC.

Niobium Coin Coin Profile

Niobium Coin (NBC) is a coin. Niobium Coin’s total supply is 102,289,706 coins and its circulating supply is 62,627,668 coins. The official website for Niobium Coin is niobiumcoin.io . The Reddit community for Niobium Coin is /r/NiobiumBomesp and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Niobium Coin’s official Twitter account is @NiobiumCoins and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, ” Niobium is an ERC20 utility token that powers the BOMESP exchange (São Paulo Virtual Business Currencies Exchange). The main services provided by the BOMESP exchange will be charged in NBC tokens. “

Niobium Coin Coin Trading

Niobium Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Niobium Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Niobium Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Niobium Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

