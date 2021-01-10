NIX Price Tops $0.0657 (NIX)

NIX (CURRENCY:NIX) traded down 5.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. In the last seven days, NIX has traded up 28.4% against the U.S. dollar. NIX has a total market cap of $3.19 million and approximately $70,117.00 worth of NIX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One NIX coin can currently be purchased for $0.0657 or 0.00000174 BTC on major exchanges including $10.39, $50.98, $18.94 and $33.94.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37,639.36 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,264.54 or 0.03359612 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $168.96 or 0.00448881 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $595.25 or 0.01581464 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.48 or 0.00439648 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003533 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0097 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 9.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.67 or 0.00023045 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.11 or 0.00239397 BTC.

Nano (NANO) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.19 or 0.00008475 BTC.

NIX (CRYPTO:NIX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Lyra2REv2 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 30th, 2018. NIX’s total supply is 48,495,288 coins. NIX’s official Twitter account is @NIXplatform . The Reddit community for NIX is /r/NixPlatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for NIX is nixplatform.io/blog . The official website for NIX is nixplatform.io

NIX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: $18.94, $20.33, $24.43, $32.15, $50.98, $33.94, $51.55, $13.77, $24.68, $10.39, $7.50 and $5.60. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NIX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NIX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NIX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

