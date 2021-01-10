NOIA Network Hits Market Capitalization of $89.37 Million (NOIA)

NOIA Network (CURRENCY:NOIA) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One NOIA Network token can currently be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001408 BTC on major exchanges including Hotbit and KuCoin. NOIA Network has a market cap of $89.37 million and approximately $4.90 million worth of NOIA Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NOIA Network has traded 74% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $16.69 or 0.00042498 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004891 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0804 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 46.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,683.56 or 0.04287368 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $119.76 or 0.00304993 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.05 or 0.00033232 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002548 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002547 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.26 or 0.00013385 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC.

NOIA Network Token Profile

NOIA Network (CRYPTO:NOIA) is a token. It was first traded on March 12th, 2018. NOIA Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 321,395,830 tokens. The Reddit community for NOIA Network is /r/NOIA and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NOIA Network’s official website is noia.network . NOIA Network’s official Twitter account is @NoiaNetwork . NOIA Network’s official message board is medium.com/noia

NOIA Network Token Trading

NOIA Network can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin and Hotbit. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NOIA Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NOIA Network should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NOIA Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

