Noir Trading 19.1% Lower Over Last Week (NOR)

Noir (CURRENCY:NOR) traded 7.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Noir has traded down 19.1% against the U.S. dollar. Noir has a total market capitalization of $145,787.87 and approximately $250.00 worth of Noir was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Noir coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0071 or 0.00000019 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and CoinExchange.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002660 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.00 or 0.00023948 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $41.61 or 0.00110691 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.47 or 0.00647655 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $92.62 or 0.00246384 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $22.43 or 0.00059663 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.06 or 0.00013472 BTC.

Noir’s total supply is 20,411,375 coins. The official message board for Noir is noirofficial.org/blog . Noir’s official website is noirofficial.org . Noir’s official Twitter account is @noircoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Noir is /r/Noirofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Noir can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and CoinExchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noir directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Noir should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Noir using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

