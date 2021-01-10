NoLimitCoin Reaches 1-Day Trading Volume of $4,172.00 (NLC2)

NoLimitCoin (CURRENCY:NLC2) traded down 4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, NoLimitCoin has traded 11.4% higher against the US dollar. One NoLimitCoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0043 or 0.00000011 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. NoLimitCoin has a market cap of $2.65 million and approximately $4,172.00 worth of NoLimitCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Kleros (PNK) traded up 11.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000387 BTC.

WINk (WIN) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001817 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000435 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00006682 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0179 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NoLimitCoin Coin Profile

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 11th, 2016. NoLimitCoin’s total supply is 621,389,143 coins. The Reddit community for NoLimitCoin is /r/nolimitcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NoLimitCoin’s official Twitter account is @NoLimitCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . NoLimitCoin’s official website is nolimitcoin.org

Buying and Selling NoLimitCoin

NoLimitCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NoLimitCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NoLimitCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NoLimitCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

