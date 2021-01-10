noob.finance Achieves Market Cap of $29,759.23 ($NOOB)

noob.finance (CURRENCY:$NOOB) traded 4% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. noob.finance has a total market cap of $29,759.23 and $399.00 worth of noob.finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, noob.finance has traded up 45% against the U.S. dollar. One noob.finance token can now be purchased for $1.36 or 0.00003412 BTC on major exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002510 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00000837 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00023712 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.48 or 0.00109053 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $258.66 or 0.00648717 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.66 or 0.00232378 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.11 or 0.00055440 BTC.

noob.finance’s total supply is 30,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,876 tokens. noob.finance’s official website is noob.finance

noob.finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as noob.finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire noob.finance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy noob.finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

