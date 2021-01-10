NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC reduced its stake in NorthWestern Co. (NASDAQ:NWE) by 12.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 361,129 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,224 shares during the quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned about 0.71% of NorthWestern worth $21,057,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of NorthWestern in the third quarter valued at $9,728,000. Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in NorthWestern by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 214,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,438,000 after purchasing an additional 8,879 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in NorthWestern by 24.4% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 4,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 894 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC acquired a new stake in NorthWestern during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,078,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in NorthWestern by 71.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 12,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 4,986 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.26% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Robert C. Rowe sold 2,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.44, for a total transaction of $136,188.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 1.17% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NWE opened at $56.92 on Friday. NorthWestern Co. has a 12-month low of $45.06 and a 12-month high of $80.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.84, a P/E/G ratio of 4.92 and a beta of 0.35. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.79 and its 200 day moving average price is $55.54.

NorthWestern (NASDAQ:NWE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 21st. The company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter. NorthWestern had a return on equity of 8.05% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $280.61 million for the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that NorthWestern Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.22%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. NorthWestern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.18%.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWE shares. Barclays downgraded NorthWestern from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $59.00 to $63.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 18th. TheStreet upgraded NorthWestern from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded NorthWestern to an “outperform” rating and set a $64.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. ValuEngine upgraded NorthWestern from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on NorthWestern from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.67.

NorthWestern Company Profile

NorthWestern Corporation, doing business as NorthWestern Energy, provides electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers. The company operates through Electric Operations and Natural Gas Operations segments. It generates, transmits, and distributes electricity; and produces, purchases, stores, transmits, and distributes natural gas, as well as owns municipal franchises to provide natural gas service in the communities.

