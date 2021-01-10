NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fifteen brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $22.95.

NLOK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of NortonLifeLock from $27.00 to $25.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 12th. BidaskClub lowered shares of NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 28th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NortonLifeLock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st.

Shares of NASDAQ:NLOK opened at $21.04 on Friday. NortonLifeLock has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $19.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 346.50. The firm has a market cap of $12.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.16, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.75.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. NortonLifeLock had a net margin of 131.80% and a return on equity of 33.48%. The firm had revenue of $626.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $621.45 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that NortonLifeLock will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.38%. NortonLifeLock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 66.67%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NLOK. FMR LLC raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 46.0% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,124,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $498,222,000 after acquiring an additional 7,919,787 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 83.9% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 7,840,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,390,000 after acquiring an additional 3,576,224 shares in the last quarter. AJO LP raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 121.1% during the third quarter. AJO LP now owns 3,061,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,801,000 after acquiring an additional 1,677,059 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 3.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,787,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,037,566,000 after acquiring an additional 1,660,512 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis raised its stake in NortonLifeLock by 2,189.9% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 1,643,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,251,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,761 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.57% of the company’s stock.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber safety solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for PCs, Macs, and mobile devices against malware, viruses, adware, ransomware, and other online threats on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that offers monitoring, alerts, and restoration services to its customers.

