NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

NOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the eight research firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $10.67.

Several analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Northland Securities restated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 price objective on shares of NOW in a report on Tuesday, December 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Stephens assumed coverage on shares of NOW in a report on Thursday, October 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of NOW from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

Shares of NOW stock opened at $8.12 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $888.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.70 and a beta of 2.11. NOW has a 1-year low of $4.03 and a 1-year high of $11.91. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $6.51 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.73.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. NOW had a negative net margin of 26.92% and a negative return on equity of 5.78%. The business had revenue of $326.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 earnings per share. NOW’s revenue was down 56.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that NOW will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of NOW by 1.2% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 165,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $752,000 after acquiring an additional 2,026 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its position in NOW by 0.6% in the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 343,422 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 2,069 shares in the last quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA grew its position in NOW by 358.3% in the second quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 3,089 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 2,415 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. bought a new position in NOW in the second quarter valued at $25,000. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in NOW by 3.5% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 117,818 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $535,000 after purchasing an additional 3,952 shares in the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About NOW

NOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and industrial manufacturing operations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company offers its products under the DistributionNOW and DNOW brand names.

