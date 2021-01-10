NPCoin (NPC) 1-Day Trading Volume Hits $1,552.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 19.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0040 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $287,759.05 and approximately $1,552.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 21.8% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001292 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0728 or 0.00000183 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000048 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.00 or 0.00007545 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0279 or 0.00000070 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

