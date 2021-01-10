NPCoin (NPC) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $1,110.00

NPCoin (CURRENCY:NPC) traded down 23.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One NPCoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on exchanges including Escodex and BTC-Alpha. NPCoin has a market cap of $267,875.61 and approximately $1,110.00 worth of NPCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NPCoin has traded down 25.2% against the dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Darma Cash (DMCH) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00001318 BTC.

Beldex (BDX) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0703 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Safex Token (SFT) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0192 or 0.00000051 BTC.

PLATINCOIN (PLC) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.93 or 0.00007844 BTC.

ZumCoin (ZUM) traded up 381.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000010 BTC.

X-CASH (XCASH) traded down 4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safex Cash (SFX) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0282 or 0.00000075 BTC.

TurtleCoin (TRTL) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

uPlexa (UPX) traded down 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

NPCoin Coin Profile

NPCoin (CRYPTO:NPC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. It launched on February 11th, 2016. NPCoin’s total supply is 150,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 72,457,335 coins. NPCoin’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NPCoin is npcoin.info.

NPCoin Coin Trading

NPCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BTC-Alpha and Escodex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPCoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NPCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

