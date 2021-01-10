Nucleus Vision Hits Market Cap of $6.05 Million (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 19.5% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. Nucleus Vision has a total market cap of $6.05 million and $149,079.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0009 or 0.00000002 BTC on major exchanges including Huobi, BITBOX, WazirX and Bitbns. During the last week, Nucleus Vision has traded up 7.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.73 or 0.00042366 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.69 or 0.00004866 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 18.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0683 or 0.00000196 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002876 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $12.30 or 0.00035369 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,360.18 or 0.03910794 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $109.51 or 0.00314869 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 8.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00014156 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002875 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.02 or 0.00014438 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

NCASH is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,102,219,177 tokens. The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nucleus Vision’s official website is nucleus.vision . Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . Nucleus Vision’s official message board is medium.com/@NucleusVision

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Zebpay, BITBOX, CoinBene, Upbit, Koinex, Bitrue, Bitbns, WazirX, Bittrex, Binance, IDEX, Huobi and Ethfinex. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nucleus Vision using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

