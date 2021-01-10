Nucleus Vision Price Up 26.3% Over Last Week (NCASH)

Nucleus Vision (CURRENCY:NCASH) traded 4.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Nucleus Vision has traded 26.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nucleus Vision token can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000003 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Huobi, Binance, Upbit and Zebpay. Nucleus Vision has a total market capitalization of $7.07 million and $162,713.00 worth of Nucleus Vision was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.00 or 0.00042866 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00004941 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0812 or 0.00000205 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 48.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1,728.38 or 0.04356901 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.49 or 0.00034011 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $122.56 or 0.00308943 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002522 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002521 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.30 or 0.00013370 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0117 or 0.00000029 BTC.

About Nucleus Vision

Nucleus Vision (CRYPTO:NCASH) is a token. It was first traded on November 25th, 2017. Nucleus Vision’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,101,169,080 tokens. Nucleus Vision’s official Twitter account is @NucleusVision and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Nucleus Vision is medium.com/@NucleusVision . The official website for Nucleus Vision is nucleus.vision . The Reddit community for Nucleus Vision is /r/NucleusVision and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Nucleus Vision Token Trading

Nucleus Vision can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinBene, Zebpay, IDEX, Bitrue, Binance, Upbit, Huobi, Koinex, Bittrex, BITBOX, Ethfinex, WazirX and Bitbns. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nucleus Vision directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nucleus Vision should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Nucleus Vision using one of the exchanges listed above.

