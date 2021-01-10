Nuco.cloud Price Hits $0.35 on Exchanges (NCDT)

Nuco.cloud (CURRENCY:NCDT) traded 0.5% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Nuco.cloud has a total market capitalization of $2.27 million and $156,585.00 worth of Nuco.cloud was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Nuco.cloud token can now be purchased for $0.35 or 0.00000915 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Nuco.cloud has traded 24.7% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nuco.cloud alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002628 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000836 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $9.22 or 0.00024220 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.15 or 0.00110743 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.1% against the dollar and now trades at $243.35 or 0.00639339 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $25.05 or 0.00065826 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.45 or 0.00235006 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,297.08 or 0.90108219 BTC.

About Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,513,196 tokens. The official message board for Nuco.cloud is nuco.cloud/news . Nuco.cloud’s official website is nuco.cloud

Buying and Selling Nuco.cloud

Nuco.cloud can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuco.cloud directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuco.cloud should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nuco.cloud using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nuco.cloud Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuco.cloud and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.