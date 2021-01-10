Nuggets 1-Day Volume Hits $964.00 (NUG)

Nuggets (CURRENCY:NUG) traded 18.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Nuggets token can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Nuggets has traded 4.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Nuggets has a market cap of $678,807.53 and $964.00 worth of Nuggets was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Nuggets alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002539 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000823 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.32 or 0.00023637 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.25 or 0.00109751 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $236.63 or 0.00600448 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.55 or 0.00227225 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.48 or 0.00054496 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.94 or 0.00012535 BTC.

About Nuggets

Nuggets’ total supply is 9,729,464,161 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,724,830,450 tokens. The Reddit community for Nuggets is /r/nuggetsPayandID . Nuggets’ official website is nuggets.life . Nuggets’ official Twitter account is @nuggetsPAYandID and its Facebook page is accessible here

Nuggets Token Trading

Nuggets can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinsuper. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nuggets directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nuggets should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nuggets using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nuggets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nuggets and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.