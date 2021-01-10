NULS 24 Hour Trading Volume Tops $18.16 Million (NULS)

NULS (CURRENCY:NULS) traded 16.7% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, NULS has traded 4.3% higher against the US dollar. NULS has a total market capitalization of $23.29 million and approximately $18.16 million worth of NULS was traded on exchanges in the last day. One NULS coin can currently be purchased for about $0.23 or 0.00000670 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002864 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 18.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.93 or 0.00022723 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 11% against the dollar and now trades at $39.32 or 0.00112656 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00256244 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.93 or 0.00062832 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00062346 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 18.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29,774.87 or 0.85301521 BTC.

About NULS

NULS was first traded on July 11th, 2018. NULS’s total supply is 111,697,638 coins and its circulating supply is 99,620,739 coins. The Reddit community for NULS is /r/nulsservice and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . NULS’s official Twitter account is @nulsservice and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for NULS is nuls.community . The official website for NULS is nuls.io

Buying and Selling NULS

NULS can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NULS directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NULS should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NULS using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

