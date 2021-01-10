Nxt (NXT) Trading Up 16.1% This Week

Nxt (CURRENCY:NXT) traded 9% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. One Nxt coin can now be bought for about $0.0134 or 0.00000033 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Nxt has a market cap of $13.35 million and approximately $1.84 million worth of Nxt was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Nxt has traded up 16.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Waves (WAVES) traded up 14.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00016666 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 9.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00008465 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.44 or 0.00003604 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000654 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00004803 BTC.

Sentinel Protocol (UPP) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000068 BTC.

Neblio (NEBL) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001585 BTC.

Radium (RADS) traded 167.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.07 or 0.00008889 BTC.

Clams (CLAM) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00002450 BTC.

About Nxt

Nxt is a PoS/LPoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. Its launch date was November 24th, 2013. Nxt’s total supply is 998,999,942 coins. Nxt’s official message board is nxtforum.org . The Reddit community for Nxt is /r/nxt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nxt’s official Twitter account is @NxtCommunity and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nxt is www.jelurida.com/nxt

Buying and Selling Nxt

Nxt can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nxt directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nxt should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Nxt using one of the exchanges listed above.

