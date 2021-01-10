Nyerium (NYEX) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $2.00

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded up 86.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. Over the last week, Nyerium has traded up 127.3% against the US dollar. Nyerium has a total market capitalization of $23,969.47 and approximately $2.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Nyerium coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.47 or 0.00011880 BTC.

Rapids (RPD) traded 46.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded down 60.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

NYEX is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. It was first traded on May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,761,895 coins and its circulating supply is 31,877,268 coins. The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Nyerium is nyex.site

Nyerium Coin Trading

Nyerium can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nyerium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nyerium using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.