Nyerium (NYEX) Trading Up 16.9% This Week

Nyerium (CURRENCY:NYEX) traded down 2.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. Nyerium has a market cap of $12,622.17 and $1.00 worth of Nyerium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Nyerium has traded up 16.9% against the dollar. One Nyerium coin can now be bought for about $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Nyerium alerts:

Vitae (VITAE) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.08 or 0.00010304 BTC.

Gossip Coin (GOSS) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Shekel (JEW) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Dystem (DTEM) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Dequant (DEQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0392 or 0.00000099 BTC.

Nyerium Profile

Nyerium (CRYPTO:NYEX) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Quark hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 25th, 2018. Nyerium’s total supply is 36,757,755 coins and its circulating supply is 31,873,128 coins. Nyerium’s official Twitter account is @NyeriumDev and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Nyerium is /r/Nyerium and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Nyerium’s official website is nyex.site

Buying and Selling Nyerium

Nyerium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nyerium directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Nyerium should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nyerium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nyerium Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nyerium and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.