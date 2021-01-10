Oasis Network Reaches Market Cap of $68.94 Million (ROSE)

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. Oasis Network has a total market cap of $68.94 million and approximately $6.41 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded up 11.1% against the dollar. One Oasis Network coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0460 or 0.00000116 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $41.59 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000791 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $120.58 or 0.00304161 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.18 or 0.00013069 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000520 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0637 or 0.00000161 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00012408 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.74 or 0.00001879 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Buying and Selling Oasis Network

Oasis Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.