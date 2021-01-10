Oasis Network (ROSE) Market Capitalization Hits $65.50 Million

Oasis Network (CURRENCY:ROSE) traded down 7.9% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 10th. In the last week, Oasis Network has traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar. One Oasis Network coin can now be purchased for $0.0437 or 0.00000116 BTC on exchanges. Oasis Network has a total market capitalization of $65.50 million and $7.01 million worth of Oasis Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Oasis Network alerts:

KnoxFS (KFX) traded 8.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.07 or 0.00049800 BTC.

Cipher Core Token (CIPHC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.60 or 0.00104900 BTC.

AXEL (AXEL) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000777 BTC.

Bitball Treasure (BTRS) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $112.95 or 0.00299186 BTC.

Rewardiqa (REW) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00012977 BTC.

Rakon (RKN) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000525 BTC.

Sport and Leisure (SNL) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0617 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Neutrino Dollar (USDN) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00008639 BTC.

YEP COIN (YEP) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00012497 BTC.

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) traded 7.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.70 or 0.00001864 BTC.

Oasis Network Profile

Oasis Network (CRYPTO:ROSE) is a coin. Oasis Network’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,500,000,000 coins. The official message board for Oasis Network is medium.com/oasis-protocol-project . Oasis Network’s official Twitter account is @OasisLabs and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Oasis Network is oasisprotocol.org

Oasis Network Coin Trading

Oasis Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oasis Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oasis Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oasis Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oasis Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oasis Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.