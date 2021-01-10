OAX 24 Hour Volume Reaches $857,665.00 (OAX)

OAX (CURRENCY:OAX) traded 11% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One OAX token can now be purchased for about $0.12 or 0.00000323 BTC on major exchanges. OAX has a total market cap of $9.22 million and $857,665.00 worth of OAX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, OAX has traded up 25% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get OAX alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.46 or 0.00043328 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.92 or 0.00005051 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,569.22 or 0.04129962 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.61 or 0.00035824 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $122.61 or 0.00322684 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002633 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002634 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00014593 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000031 BTC.

OAX Profile

OAX (OAX) is a token. Its launch date was June 1st, 2017. OAX’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 75,071,494 tokens. The Reddit community for OAX is /r/OpenANX and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OAX’s official Twitter account is @OAX_Foundation . The official website for OAX is oax.org

Buying and Selling OAX

OAX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OAX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OAX should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OAX using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for OAX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OAX and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.