Obyte (GBYTE) Price Hits $21.37 on Top Exchanges

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded down 19% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for approximately $21.37 or 0.00058648 BTC on major exchanges including UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. During the last week, Obyte has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Obyte has a total market cap of $16.11 million and $49,127.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0298 or 0.00000082 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0158 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded down 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0534 or 0.00000147 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Obyte

Obyte is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . The official message board for Obyte is medium.com/byteball . Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bittrex, Cryptopia and UPbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

