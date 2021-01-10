Obyte Price Tops $24.89 (GBYTE)

Obyte (CURRENCY:GBYTE) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. During the last seven days, Obyte has traded 10.7% higher against the dollar. One Obyte coin can currently be purchased for about $24.89 or 0.00062197 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, UPbit and Bittrex. Obyte has a market capitalization of $18.76 million and $42,960.00 worth of Obyte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Poseidon Network (QQQ) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0291 or 0.00000073 BTC.

VITE (VITE) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0167 or 0.00000042 BTC.

IoT Chain (ITC) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0594 or 0.00000148 BTC.

HYCON (HYC) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000004 BTC.

TrustNote (TTT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

DEXON (DXN) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001942 BTC.

Obyte Coin Profile

GBYTE is a coin. It launched on December 25th, 2016. Obyte’s total supply is 1,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 753,681 coins. Obyte’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Obyte is obyte.org . Obyte’s official message board is medium.com/byteball . The Reddit community for Obyte is /r/byteball and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Obyte

Obyte can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: UPbit, Bittrex and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Obyte directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Obyte should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Obyte using one of the exchanges listed above.

