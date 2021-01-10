OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of OceanaGold Co. (OTCMKTS:OCANF) have earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $4.23.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the company. CIBC decreased their target price on OceanaGold from $3.25 to $2.65 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Raymond James lowered OceanaGold from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on OceanaGold from $4.00 to $3.25 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get OceanaGold alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS:OCANF opened at $1.97 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.95. OceanaGold has a 1 year low of $0.80 and a 1 year high of $2.99.

OceanaGold Corporation, a gold producer, engages in the exploration, development, and operation of mineral properties. It explores for gold, copper, silver, and other minerals. The company operates the Didipio gold-copper mine on Luzon Island in the Philippines; the Macraes goldfield mine on the South Island of New Zealand; the Waihi gold mine on the North Island of New Zealand; and Haile gold mine located in South Carolina, the United States.

Featured Article: Special Purpose Acquisition Company (SPAC)

Receive News & Ratings for OceanaGold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OceanaGold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.