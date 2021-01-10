OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC grew its holdings in shares of OceanFirst Financial Corp. (NASDAQ:OCFC) by 26.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 532,132 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,002 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned 0.88% of OceanFirst Financial worth $9,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in OceanFirst Financial during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,346,000. Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 237.8% in the 2nd quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA now owns 29,820 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $525,000 after acquiring an additional 20,991 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,986,161 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $52,645,000 after acquiring an additional 147,515 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 32.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 115,495 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after acquiring an additional 28,266 shares during the period. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC raised its stake in OceanFirst Financial by 86.0% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 21,198 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $290,000 after acquiring an additional 9,803 shares during the period. 55.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:OCFC opened at $19.83 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.99. OceanFirst Financial Corp. has a 52-week low of $11.60 and a 52-week high of $25.50. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87 and a beta of 0.94. The business’s fifty day moving average is $17.67 and its 200 day moving average is $16.19.

In related news, Director Nicos Katsoulis acquired 1,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.76 per share, for a total transaction of $28,044.00. Insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $18.00 to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, September 28th. Zacks Investment Research raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. ValuEngine raised OceanFirst Financial from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 1st. DA Davidson raised OceanFirst Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $17.00 to $24.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on OceanFirst Financial from $19.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.00.

OceanFirst Financial Company Profile

OceanFirst Financial Corp. operates as the holding company for OceanFirst Bank N.A. that provides community banking services. The company accepts money market accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, non-interest-bearing demand deposits, and time deposits to retail, government, and business customers.

