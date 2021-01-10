ODEM (ODE) Hits Market Capitalization of $3.52 Million

ODEM (CURRENCY:ODE) traded 2.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. One ODEM token can currently be purchased for about $0.0160 or 0.00000044 BTC on popular exchanges. ODEM has a total market capitalization of $3.52 million and $1,642.00 worth of ODEM was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, ODEM has traded down 13.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 14.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.36 or 0.00042022 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00005080 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 14% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $12.97 or 0.00035500 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $117.07 or 0.00320372 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 20.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,374.50 or 0.03761432 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.13 or 0.00014038 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002736 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014892 BTC.

About ODEM

ODEM (ODE) is a token. It was first traded on February 3rd, 2018. ODEM’s total supply is 268,946,131 tokens and its circulating supply is 219,110,098 tokens. ODEM’s official Twitter account is @ODEM_IO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for ODEM is /r/ODEM and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODEM’s official message board is medium.com/odem . ODEM’s official website is odem.io

ODEM Token Trading

ODEM can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODEM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade ODEM should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODEM using one of the exchanges listed above.

