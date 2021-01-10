ODUWA (OWC) Price Reaches $0.42 on Top Exchanges

ODUWA (CURRENCY:OWC) traded down 13.4% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. ODUWA has a market cap of $1.77 million and $18,847.00 worth of ODUWA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ODUWA coin can currently be bought for $0.42 or 0.00001125 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Crex24 and P2PB2B. During the last seven days, ODUWA has traded 24.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $37,406.34 or 0.99506092 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.25 or 0.00016623 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.73 or 0.00001944 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00012594 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002681 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded down 98.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 9.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000374 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0489 or 0.00000130 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.86 or 0.00044863 BTC.

About ODUWA

OWC is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was April 6th, 2018. ODUWA’s total supply is 14,895,858 coins and its circulating supply is 4,188,884 coins. ODUWA’s official message board is medium.com/@oduwacoin . The Reddit community for ODUWA is /r/oduwacoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . ODUWA’s official website is oduwacoin.io . ODUWA’s official Twitter account is @Oduwacoin

Buying and Selling ODUWA

ODUWA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24 and P2PB2B. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ODUWA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ODUWA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ODUWA using one of the exchanges listed above.

