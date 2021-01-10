Odyssey (OCN) Price Tops $0.0003 on Exchanges

Odyssey (CURRENCY:OCN) traded down 3.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One Odyssey token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Odyssey has a market cap of $1.83 million and $337,706.00 worth of Odyssey was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Odyssey has traded 7.8% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000832 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.18 or 0.00024119 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.13 or 0.00110659 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 12.8% against the dollar and now trades at $245.54 or 0.00644945 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $23.37 or 0.00061377 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.41 or 0.00234837 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.94 or 0.00060260 BTC.

Odyssey Profile

Odyssey’s launch date was January 15th, 2018. Odyssey’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,617,297,215 tokens. Odyssey’s official message board is cryptomaa.com/coin/OCN . The Reddit community for Odyssey is /r/OdysseyOCN . Odyssey’s official Twitter account is @OdysseyOCN and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Odyssey is odysseia.top

Buying and Selling Odyssey

