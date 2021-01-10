Offshift (XFT) Hits 24 Hour Trading Volume of $607,079.00

Offshift (CURRENCY:XFT) traded down 10.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Offshift token can currently be bought for about $1.23 or 0.00003085 BTC on popular exchanges. Offshift has a market capitalization of $2.21 million and approximately $607,079.00 worth of Offshift was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Offshift has traded 26.5% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $39,807.04 or 0.99834361 BTC.

ExtStock Token (XT) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $3.33 or 0.00008362 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $6.62 or 0.00016599 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.77 or 0.00001929 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded up 21.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.87 or 0.00012216 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002507 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0516 or 0.00000129 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000364 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $16.64 or 0.00041738 BTC.

Offshift Profile

Offshift is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 20th, 2017. Offshift’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,795,223 tokens. The official message board for Offshift is medium.com/@offshift . Offshift’s official website is offshift.io . Offshift’s official Twitter account is @Fantasy_CashMN and its Facebook page is accessible here

Offshift Token Trading

Offshift can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Offshift directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Offshift should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Offshift using one of the exchanges listed above.

