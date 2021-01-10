OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Shares Sold by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC lowered its position in shares of OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) by 10.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 486,427 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 56,368 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC owned approximately 0.24% of OGE Energy worth $15,498,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in OGE. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in OGE Energy in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $457,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,602 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $322,000 after purchasing an additional 3,513 shares during the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 54.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 15,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $666,000 after purchasing an additional 5,417 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 54,421 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,652,000 after purchasing an additional 628 shares during the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. lifted its position in shares of OGE Energy by 6.8% during the 2nd quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 198,327 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 12,600 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 59.02% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Patricia D. Horn sold 23,401 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $802,888.31. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 26,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $897,343.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director J. Michael Sanner acquired 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $33.70 per share, with a total value of $67,400.00. Insiders sold 38,701 shares of company stock valued at $1,326,748 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OGE shares. ValuEngine raised shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 1st. Mizuho downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $35.00 to $34.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 18th. BidaskClub raised shares of OGE Energy from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price target on shares of OGE Energy from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $35.44.

Shares of OGE stock opened at $32.07 on Friday. OGE Energy Corp. has a one year low of $23.00 and a one year high of $46.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $32.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -33.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.43 and a beta of 0.67.

OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.04 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.05). OGE Energy had a positive return on equity of 10.44% and a negative net margin of 9.15%. The company had revenue of $702.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $749.22 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that OGE Energy Corp. will post 2.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 11th will be given a $0.4025 dividend. This represents a $1.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.02%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, January 8th. OGE Energy’s payout ratio is currently 74.54%.

About OGE Energy

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy and energy services provider that offers physical delivery and related services for electricity and natural gas primarily in the south central United States. It operates in two segments, Electric Utility and Natural Gas Midstream Operations.

