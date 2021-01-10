OIN Finance Market Capitalization Tops $275,871.26 (OIN)

OIN Finance (CURRENCY:OIN) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 10th. One OIN Finance token can currently be bought for about $0.0667 or 0.00000176 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, OIN Finance has traded 8.2% higher against the dollar. OIN Finance has a market capitalization of $275,871.26 and approximately $305,868.00 worth of OIN Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002639 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00000833 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.16 or 0.00024164 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.03 or 0.00110924 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $243.44 or 0.00642433 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00064376 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.44 or 0.00236017 BTC.

yearn.finance (YFI) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34,072.01 or 0.89914028 BTC.

OIN Finance Token Profile

OIN Finance’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,137,460 tokens. The official website for OIN Finance is oin.finance . The official message board for OIN Finance is medium.com/oin-finance

OIN Finance Token Trading

OIN Finance can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OIN Finance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OIN Finance should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OIN Finance using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

