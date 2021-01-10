OKB (OKB) Price Down 8.5% Over Last Week

OKB (CURRENCY:OKB) traded 1.6% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on January 10th. OKB has a total market capitalization of $429.52 million and $222.31 million worth of OKB was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, OKB has traded down 8.5% against the U.S. dollar. One OKB token can currently be purchased for about $7.16 or 0.00018652 BTC on popular exchanges including OKEx and Coinall.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get OKB alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.52 or 0.00043045 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.94 or 0.00005049 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0775 or 0.00000202 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 14.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,614.80 or 0.04207474 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.79 or 0.00035920 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $123.75 or 0.00322451 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002607 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002606 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.52 or 0.00014384 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About OKB

OKB (OKB) is a token. It was first traded on January 30th, 2018. OKB’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,000,000 tokens. OKB’s official website is www.okex.com . OKB’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OKB is /r/okex

OKB Token Trading

OKB can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Coinall and OKEx. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OKB directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OKB should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OKB using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for OKB Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for OKB and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.