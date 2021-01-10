OmiseGO Achieves Market Capitalization of $243.84 Million (OMG)

OmiseGO (CURRENCY:OMG) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 10th. In the last week, OmiseGO has traded 0.2% lower against the dollar. One OmiseGO token can currently be purchased for about $1.74 or 0.00017117 BTC on major exchanges. OmiseGO has a total market cap of $243.84 million and approximately $377.06 million worth of OmiseGO was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

OMG Network (OMG) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.65 or 0.00009208 BTC.

Harvest Finance (FARM) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $91.19 or 0.00230275 BTC.

Mithril (MITH) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000025 BTC.

ContentBox (BOX) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Fluz Fluz (FLUZ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0062 or 0.00000047 BTC.

Ubex (UBEX) traded 34.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

FidentiaX (FDX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ConnectJob (CJT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Sharpe Platform Token (SHP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000006 BTC.

Saifu (SFU) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0438 or 0.00000665 BTC.

OmiseGO Token Profile

OmiseGO (CRYPTO:OMG) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. It launched on July 6th, 2017. OmiseGO’s total supply is 140,245,398 tokens. OmiseGO’s official website is omg.network . OmiseGO’s official Twitter account is @omise_go and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for OmiseGO is /r/omise_go and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

OmiseGO Token Trading

OmiseGO can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OmiseGO directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OmiseGO should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy OmiseGO using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

