Omni Price Up 78.3% Over Last Week (OMNI)

Omni (CURRENCY:OMNI) traded 13.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on January 10th. During the last seven days, Omni has traded 78.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Omni coin can now be purchased for $4.08 or 0.00010655 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Omni has a total market capitalization of $2.30 million and $850,852.00 worth of Omni was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $170.54 or 0.00445496 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00003487 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0099 or 0.00000026 BTC.

Advanced Internet Blocks (AIB) traded 69.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0120 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 8.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0139 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0685 or 0.00000179 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.17 or 0.00003047 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002971 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0986 or 0.00000258 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0777 or 0.00000203 BTC.

Omni Profile

Omni (OMNI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was August 31st, 2013. Omni’s total supply is 619,136 coins and its circulating supply is 562,820 coins. Omni’s official Twitter account is @Omni_layer and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Omni is www.omnilayer.org . The Reddit community for Omni is /r/omni and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Omni’s official message board is www.reddit.com/r/omni

Buying and Selling Omni

Omni can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Omni should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omni using one of the exchanges listed above.

