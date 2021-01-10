Omnitude (ECOM) 24 Hour Volume Reaches $38,157.00

Omnitude (CURRENCY:ECOM) traded down 2.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Omnitude token can currently be bought for about $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including BitForex and IDEX. Over the last seven days, Omnitude has traded down 4.8% against the US dollar. Omnitude has a market capitalization of $41,563.43 and approximately $38,157.00 worth of Omnitude was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Omnitude

Omnitude’s launch date was February 23rd, 2018. Omnitude’s total supply is 74,413,301 tokens and its circulating supply is 64,813,301 tokens. Omnitude’s official Twitter account is @Omnitudeorg and its Facebook page is accessible here . Omnitude’s official website is omnitude.tech . Omnitude’s official message board is medium.com/@Omnitude . The Reddit community for Omnitude is /r/Omnitude and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Omnitude

Omnitude can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omnitude directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omnitude should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Omnitude using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

