OneLedger (OLT) Price Up 62.8% This Week

OneLedger (CURRENCY:OLT) traded up 16.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on January 10th. One OneLedger token can now be bought for $0.0062 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEx, Hotbit, UEX and IDEX. During the last week, OneLedger has traded up 62.8% against the U.S. dollar. OneLedger has a total market cap of $2.70 million and approximately $206,851.00 worth of OneLedger was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $16.41 or 0.00043098 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.95 or 0.00005124 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000201 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 13.6% against the dollar and now trades at $14.57 or 0.00038262 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,527.23 or 0.04011455 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $123.32 or 0.00323911 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002626 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $5.10 or 0.00013404 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002627 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.44 or 0.00014300 BTC.

OneLedger (CRYPTO:OLT) is a token. It launched on June 13th, 2018. OneLedger’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 436,875,581 tokens. The Reddit community for OneLedger is /r/OneLedger and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OneLedger’s official website is oneledger.io . The official message board for OneLedger is medium.com/@OneLedger . OneLedger’s official Twitter account is @OneLedgerTech

OneLedger can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, Kucoin, Bilaxy, UEX, BitForex, CoinEx, LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneLedger directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneLedger should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase OneLedger using one of the exchanges listed above.

