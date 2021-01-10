Ontology 24-Hour Volume Tops $351.15 Million (ONT)

Ontology (CURRENCY:ONT) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on January 10th. Ontology has a total market cap of $518.55 million and approximately $351.15 million worth of Ontology was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Ontology has traded 30.4% higher against the dollar. One Ontology coin can currently be bought for $0.64 or 0.00001688 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Cardano (ADA) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000797 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $6.01 or 0.00015764 BTC.

OMG Network (OMG) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $3.55 or 0.00009319 BTC.

Qtum (QTUM) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009021 BTC.

TerraUSD (UST) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002624 BTC.

Doctors Coin (DRS) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00002079 BTC.

BitBay (BAY) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00001849 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0263 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Mixin (XIN) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $188.39 or 0.00493952 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00003756 BTC.

About Ontology

ONT is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the VBFT hashing algorithm. It launched on February 26th, 2018. Ontology’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 805,646,909 coins. The Reddit community for Ontology is /r/OntologyNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ontology is ont.io . Ontology’s official message board is medium.com/ontologynetwork . Ontology’s official Twitter account is @OntologyNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Ontology

Ontology can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ontology directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Ontology should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ontology using one of the exchanges listed above.

