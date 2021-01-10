Opacity (OPCT) Achieves Market Cap of $1.14 Million

Opacity (CURRENCY:OPCT) traded 4.6% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on January 10th. One Opacity token can now be purchased for about $0.0142 or 0.00000035 BTC on exchanges including Cryptopia and Kucoin. Opacity has a total market capitalization of $1.14 million and approximately $28,011.00 worth of Opacity was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Opacity has traded up 43.7% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Opacity

Opacity launched on November 5th, 2018. Opacity’s total supply is 130,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 80,456,100 tokens. Opacity’s official Twitter account is @Opacity_Storage . The official message board for Opacity is medium.com/opacity-storage . The Reddit community for Opacity is /r/opacity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Opacity is opacity.io

Opacity Token Trading

Opacity can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and Kucoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Opacity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Opacity should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Opacity using one of the exchanges listed above.

